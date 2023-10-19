Browns kicker earns AFC special teams weekly honor

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins was honored by the NFL for his performance Sunday against San Francisco.

He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Hopkins made four field goals, including the game-winning 29-year field goal with 1:40 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Browns upset the 49ers, 19-17.

He connected on field goals of 29, 42, 46, and 50 yards.

Hopkins has made a field goal of 50-plus yards in four straight games, the longest streak in Browns history.

This is his fifth career Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Hopkins is 12 of 14 on field goals and has made all five of his extra-point attempts.

Cleveland’s next game will be Sunday at Indianapolis at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised on Channel 7 and also broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

