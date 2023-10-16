Defense, kicking lead Browns in upset win over 49ers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns stunned the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in a 19-17 upset Sunday afternoon at Cleveland Stadium in Cleveland.

>>Browns rule out QB Deshaun Watson for Sunday’s game against 49ers

The Browns’ top-ranked defense held the 49ers to 215 yards of total offense. They quarterback Brock Purdy to 125 yards passing.

Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including the go-ahead kick from 29 yards with 1:40 remaining.

The 49ers drove the Browns’ 23-yard line, but Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field with six seconds left.

Cleveland improves to 3-2 on the season.

>>Browns struggle offensively without Watson in loss to Ravens; Jackson scores 4 TDs

The two teams mixed it up before kickoff.

Tempers flared during warmups with a brief skirmish on the 49ers sideline. There was a lot of trash talk and San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams shoved Elijah Moore from the side and knocked off his helmet, the Associated Press reported.

San Francisco jumped to a 7-0 lead on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to Christian McCaffrey. Moody added a 25-yard field to goal to extend it to 10-0.

The Browns responded when P.J. Walker found Amari Cooper for 58 yards to the 49er 25-yard line. Three plays later, Kareem Hunt ran 17 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-7 at halftime.

Cleveland got a pair of third-quarter field goals by Hopkins, 42 and 46 yards, to go ahead 13-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

>>Nick Chubb undergoes successful surgery, could play in 2024 season: Browns say

Deommodore Lenoir intercepted Walker and returned it to the Browns’ eight-yard line. Jordan Mason scored on the next play as San Francisco reclaimed the lead, 17-13.

The Browns cut the deficit to 17-16 on Hopkins’ 50-yard field with 3:21 remaining.

Cleveland’s defense forced a three-and-out and took over with 2:26 remaining. A pair of defensive penalties on the 49ers helped the Browns, and Jerome Ford’s 22-yard run advanced the ball to the San Francisco 14-yard line with two minutes left.

The Browns could not get into the end zone as Hopkins made his fourth goal as they led, 19-17, with 1:40 to play.

The 49ers drove to Cleveland’s 23-yard line with nine seconds left to set up Moody’s game-winning attempt. His kick was wide right, and the Browns ran out the clock.

>>Browns defense dominates in victory over Titans

San Francisco lost star offensive players Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffery to injury.

P.J. Walker started at quarterback for the injured Deshaun Watson and went 18 of 34 for 192 yards while Amari Cooper caught four passes for 108 yards.

The Browns’ next game will be Sunday, October 22, when they travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to play Indianapolis Colts.

The game is at 1 p.m. and will be televised here on Channel 7.

It will also be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

©2023 Cox Media Group