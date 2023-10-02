Browns struggle offensive without Watson in loss to Ravens; Jackson scores 4 TDs

CLEVELAND — Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson made his first NFL start for the Cleveland Browns in place of the injured Deshaun Watson and the Baltimore Ravens took advantage of it.

The Ravens’ defense sacked him four times and he threw three interceptions as the Browns fell, 28-3, Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.

He started in place of Deshaun Watson, who missed Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. He worked through a shoulder injury throughout the week of practice and was limited in practice. Watson was listed as questionable and went through a pregame warmup before he was determined inactive for the game.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing.

Cleveland enters the bye week with a 2-2 record.

Thompson-Robinson’s first interception came in the first quarter when Brandon Stephens returned it 52 yards to the Browns’ 10-yard line. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scored on the next play to put them up, 7-0.

Cleveland responded with a 53-yard field by Dustin Hopkins to cut the deficit to 7-3 after one quarter.

Baltimore began to put the game away in the second quarter. Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews and Melvin Gordan II’s 22-yard run to the Browns’ two-yard line set up a first and goal. Two plays later, Jackson scored his second rushing touchdown to go up, 14-3.

Right before halftime, Jackson threw a 43-yard pass to Zay Flowers to Cleveland’s 11-yard line with 25 seconds left in the first half. Three plays later, Andrews caught a seven-yard touchdown pass to give Baltimore a 21-3 halftime lead.

The Ravens capped the scoring when Jackson found Andrews for an 18-yard touchdown with 5:56 left in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland’s next game will be on October 15 when they host San Francisco at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

