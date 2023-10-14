Browns rule out QB Deshaun Watson for Sunday’s against 49ers

BEREA — For the second straight game, the Cleveland Browns will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The team officially ruled him Friday for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Watson did not practice outside with the team during the week as he continues to rehab process from a shoulder injury suffered in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson was throwing some this week and will continue to treat his injury day-to-day.

“He’s making progress,” Stefanski said. “He’s getting better. He’s very disappointed. He wants to play. He wants to be able to compete with his teammates, so he’s just got to focus on getting better every day.”

The Browns will also be without guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

They have also listed tight end David Njoku (face, hand) and center Ethan Pocic (chest, knee, and foot) as questionable for Sunday.

Cleveland will host San Francisco on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Cleveland.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

