2 Browns earn weekly league honors following Sunday’s win

BEREA — Two Cleveland Browns players earned recognition for their performance in Sunday’s win at Indianapolis.

Defensive End Myles Garrett was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week while kicker Dustin Hopkins earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Garrett recorded nine tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one blocked field goal in the Browns, 39-38, win over the Colts.

His two forced fumbles were recovered by Cleveland and resulted in 14 points, including one recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

Garrett also blocked a second-quarter field quarter that led to a Browns field goal. His performance marked the fourth time in franchise history that a player recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles in a single game. Garrett last did it in 2018.

Hopkins made all four of his field goal attempts, including all three from 50-plus yards. He set an NFL record with at least one 50-plus field goal in five straight games.

His three field goals from 50 yards or more are tied for the second-most in a single game by any player in NFL history.

Hopkins also made all three of his extra-point attempts.

He was previously named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week 6 against San Francisco.

Cleveland’s next game will be Sunday afternoon when they play the Seattle Seahawks.

Game time is at 4:05 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

