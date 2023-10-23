‘Just another day at the office;’ Garrett’s big day helps Browns win at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Garrett helped the Cleveland Browns beat the Indianapolis Colts, 39-38, at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday afternoon.

He had two sacks, two forced fumbles, one blocked field goal, and six tackles in the first half alone.

His second sack in the first half ended up in a fumble recovery by Tony Fields II for a touchdown that gave the Browns a 24-21 lead with 1:42 remaining before halftime.

Garrett also leaped over the Colts’ long snapper to block a 60-yard field goal attempt with just over 10 minutes left in the first half.

He was asked after the game to evaluate his performance.

“It’s up there,” answered Garrett. “But who says the next one can’t be even better? It really was just another day at the office.”

Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was hurt in the first quarter and did not return.

He was replaced by P.J. Walker who directed a second straight fourth-quarter comeback, driving the Browns downfield and resulting in a Kareem Hunt touchdown with 15 seconds left.

“We needed moxie, we needed grit, and we needed toughness at the end,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski. “We got all of that. We poured everything we had into this game, and we needed every bit of it.”

Watson said after the game he was hit on the shoulder.

“It’s very disappointing,” he said. “I worked my tail off to get to this moment the last three or four weeks, and it came up short. Just right back to the drawing board. It’s part of the game, just have to deal with the adversity.

Watson was also evaluated for a concussion and cleared but did not return to the game.

“I did not want to see him get hit,” Stefanski said. “He was hit hard, and I know he cleared all that, but I just thought I needed to protect him.”

Cleveland improved to 4-2 on the season.

They travel to Lumen Field to play the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, October 29.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

