Browns place 2 players on injured reserve

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have placed two players on injured reserve.

Tackle Dawand Jones has a knee injury and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II suffered a pectoral injury.

Jones was drafted in the fourth of this year’s draft and has appeared in 11 games, including nine starts.

Coach Kevin Stefanski announced last week that Jones would be out for the rest of the season. His knee injury is going to require surgery.

Hurst has played in all 13 games this season. He’s compiled 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

The Browns signed defensive send Sam Kamara to the active rosters and signed quarterback P.J. Walker to the practice squad.

Cleveland’s next game will be Sunday when they host Chicago at 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

