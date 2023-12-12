Browns sign safety to 3-year extension

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are keeping an important piece to their secondary.

The team announced Monday that they have signed safety Grant Delpit to a three-year contract extension.

He was in the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

“I’m excited to further my career in Cleveland,” Delpit said. “The city has shown me nothing but love since the day I was drafted. The Haslams, AB (Andrew Berry), all of my coaches and teammates, I can’t say enough good things about everyone and the environment since I’ve been here. I look forward to continuing this winning culture and showing the city of Cleveland the love back that they give me. It’s frustrating that the injury occurred yesterday, but I am doing everything in my power to get back as soon as possible to help the team win.”

He suffered a groin injury in Sunday’s win over Jacksonville.

Delpit left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return.

He has 80 total tackles this season, including 63 solo tackles.

Cleveland’s next game will be Sunday when they host Chicago at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

