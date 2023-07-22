McLain’s first career grand slam powers Reds past Diamondbacks

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds rookie Matt McLain hit his first career grand slam Friday night as the Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-6, at Great American Ball Park.

He capped a five-run fifth inning to give the Reds a 9-3 lead.

Arizona jumped in front 1-0 in the first inning as Ketel Marte hit the first of two home runs but Spencer Steer’s RBI groundout tied the game at 1-1.

Cincinnati challenged an inning-ending double play in the second and it got overturned as Tyler Stephenson scored to put them ahead, 2-1. Geraldo Perdomo’s single for the Diamondbacks tied it at 2-2.

It stayed that way until the fourth when Steer hit a two-run double to put the Reds in front for good, 4-2. Marte’s RBI triple in the fifth for the Diamondbacks cut it to 4-3.

Will Bensen hit a ground-rule double in the bottom of the inning to extend it to 5-3. Elly De La Cruz was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. T.J. Friedl struck out and the next batter, McLain, drove a 3-2 pitch over the right field fence for a grand slam that increase the advantage to 9-3.

The Diamondbacks scored three more times but could not get any closer.

Reds closer Alexis Diaz retired the side in order in the ninth to end the game.

Cincinnati hosts Arizona tomorrow afternoon at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m.

