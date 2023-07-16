Reds get swept by Brewers to start 2nd half of season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds could not avoid the sweep as they lost the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

The Reds led 3-1 after Jake Fraley’s two-run home run in the third inning but the Brewers got one back in the fifth on an RBI single by Christian Yelich to cut it to 3-2.

It stayed that way until the eighth inning when Milwaukee got the first two batters on base.

Owen Miller’s sacrifice fly drove in Willy Adames to tie the game at 3-3 and pinch runner Tyrone Taylor advanced to second.

Reds closer Alexis Diaz came in and got Raimel Tapia to fly out to left field. But the next batter, Andruw Monasterio, singled to right field and drove in the go-ahead run.

Milwaukee’s bullpen retired the last six Cincinnati batters to end the game.

They swept Cincinnati and now hold a two-game lead in the NL Central.

The Reds have now lost four games in a row dating back to last Sunday’s game to the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Cincinnati will look to bounce back tomorrow when they begin a four-game series hosting San Francisco.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

