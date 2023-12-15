Foundation for Bengals player issues scam warning

CINCINNATI — The foundation of a Cincinnati Bengals player has issued a scam warning.

>>Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoes ‘successful’ wrist surgery

The Joe Burrow Foundation said in a social media post that people are impersonating Burrow and the foundation and trying to solicit money.

The foundation said that neither Joe Burrow nor the Burrow Foundation will ever ask for money through direct messages, emails, or any other means.

It listed two primary and the only legitimate channels for donations:

The official website- joeburrow.org

Purchasing authentic merchandise from Whereimfrom.com

They said they are working to address the issue.

The foundation is asking people to be cautious and report any suspicious activity to them immediately.

🚨 Important Announcement 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1TCkW9bc3x — The Joe Burrow Foundation (@Burrowfdn) December 14, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group