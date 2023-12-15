Cincinnati Bengals

Foundation for Bengals player issues scam warning

By WHIO Staff
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The foundation of a Cincinnati Bengals player has issued a scam warning.

The Joe Burrow Foundation said in a social media post that people are impersonating Burrow and the foundation and trying to solicit money.

The foundation said that neither Joe Burrow nor the Burrow Foundation will ever ask for money through direct messages, emails, or any other means.

It listed two primary and the only legitimate channels for donations:

They said they are working to address the issue.

The foundation is asking people to be cautious and report any suspicious activity to them immediately.

