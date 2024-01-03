Damar Hamlin reflects 1 year after his cardiac arrest in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Tuesday marked one year since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Damar Hamlin talks about returning to Cincinnati for Sunday’s game after suffering cardiac arrest

He went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023.

Hamlin needed CPR and had to stay at UC Medical Center. He was released last year on Jan. 9.

It took months until doctors cleared him to play football.

His story and recovery fuel thousands of people to learn CPR.

>>RELATED: ‘I’m so thankful to everybody;’ Damar Hamlin speaks publicly since suffering cardiac arrest

Immediately after the event, the state of Ohio and the rest of the country rallied around the Bills’ safety.

News Center 7 reported last year that people did everything they could to help his Chasing M’s Foundation.

>>RELATED: ‘Grateful for the awesome care;’ Damar Hamlin thanks UCMC after release, back in Buffalo

>>RELATED: ‘You won the game of life,’ doctor tells Damar Hamlin, who’s making ‘substantial improvement’

Hamlin posted a statement Tuesday on his foundation’s GoFundMe page to thank donors and detail the work they have been able to do with the millions donated.

“As a donor to my charity, I didn’t want to let the New Year begin without reaching out personally to thank you,” he said. “This past year has been an incredible journey for my family and I, and the growth of my charity - through the generosity of people like you - is a great blessing to me.”

Hamlin said his charity has helped with a back-to-school drive and Thanksgiving turkey drive for his community in addition to his turkey drive.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Photos: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses, receives CPR on field

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest; Bengals-Bills game postponed

His foundation also put a focus on CPR training and education.

“One of the things that has inspired me most is the real-life stories of people who were inspired to be CPR trained because of my experience, then turned around and saved the life of another this year,” he said. “It’s a blessing to be a blessing, and I’m so grateful to have this platform to give back to others, like people have done for me growing up.”

He concluded that he is committed to driving change that will protect kids as we begin a new year.

To read the full statement, visit this website.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Photos: ‘We’re just praying for him to walk out;’ Fans share elation for Damar Hamlin’s progress Photos from: Adam Barron

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Buffalo Bills fans and people across the country are hoping and praying for Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. (Staff)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses, receives CPR on field CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Tre'Davious White #27 and Mitch Morse #60 of the Buffalo Bills react to teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsing after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group