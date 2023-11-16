Bengals WR Tee Higgins among inactives for tonight’s in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Cincinnati Bengals will be without starting wide receiver Tee Higgins for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game at Baltimore.

Higgins is out due to a hamstring injury, according to the team’s injury report.

He did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans.

Two other Bengals will also not play tonight.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas has a knee injury.

Both Cincinnati and Baltimore are coming off Week 11 home losses. The Bengals lost to the Houston Texans while the Ravens fell to Cleveland.

Kickoff between Cincinnati and Baltimore is at 8:20 p.m. tonight at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.

