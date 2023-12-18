Bengals suffer key injuries following Saturday’s OT win over Minnesota

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals suffered some injuries to key players on Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bengals beat the Vikings, 27-24, in overtime, on Saturday at Paycor Stadium.

Coach Zac Taylor said Sunday that nose tackle D.J. Reader suffered a season-ending injury.

He was carted off the field at Paycor Stadium after the Bengals’ second defensive snap. Reader is believed to have suffered a torn quadricep tendon, not the one he injured in 2020.

“It’s unfortunate for D.J., unfortunate for all of us because he’s such a big part of all of us. It’s a killer to see something like that happen to him,” said Taylor Sunday at a press conference. “Every step of the way he’s represented everything that we talk about in the locker room, everything we talk about on the field, everything we talk about at practice, the way you conduct yourself, he’s represented everything and then that’s why he’s elected captain and he’s earned all of that and he’s been invaluable in his time here.”

Rookie cornerback D.J. Ivey will also miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The seventh-round pick got hurt covering punts on Saturday.

Taylor said Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is “day-to-day” with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. He left soon after a 24-yard catch on third and 21 with 11:18 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals are 8-6 and currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

Cincinnati will play at Pittsburgh on Saturday, December 23, at 4:30 p.m.

