Bengals, LB Logan Wilson agree to 4-year extension

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are locking up a key piece of their defense.

The team announced it signed star linebacker Logan Wilson to a four-year contract extension Saturday, keeping him in Cincinnati through the 2027 season.

While the amount of the extension was not disclosed by the team, CBS Sports reported it is worth up to $37.25 million.

“Logan is a major piece of our young core, and it was a priority to get this deal done,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said.

Taylor described Wilson as a “fantastic leader” of the Cincinnati defense.

Wilson was a third-round pick by Cincinnati in 2020. He’s led the team in tackles in each of the past two seasons.

The linebacker’s seven interceptions are among the most in the NFL for linebackers since he entered the league in 2020.

Wilson reacted to his extension on social media, saying there’s “No better place to be than Cincy!”

Wilson was in the Miami Valley last month when he hosted a charity celebrity softball game at Day Air Ballpark.

The Governor has been extended

