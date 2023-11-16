Bengals fans among most loyal in NFL, new study says

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals fans are among the most loyal in the National Football League, according to a new study.

The research analyzed metrics like social media followers, engagement, average likes, and away and total attendance, according to a bookmaker review site, smartbettingguide.

Bengals fans ranked sixth overall, but the study says the Stripes have some of the best continued online engagement.

The Dallas Cowboys had the most loyal, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots rounded out the top 10 overall.

