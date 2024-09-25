Atlantic 10 schedule released for Dayton men’s basketball

DAYTON — The Atlantic 10 men’s basketball schedule was announced Tuesday for all schools including the University of Dayton.

UD will open the conference season on Dec. 31 hosting La Salle on New Year’s Eve at UD Arena and play at George Washington on Jan. 4 at noon.

The Flyers play seven more games in January. Their road games will be at UMass on Jan. 8, Duquesne on Jan. 21, St. Bonaventure on Jan. 28, and Saint Louis on Jan. 31.

Dayton’s home games in January will be on Jan. 15 against George Mason, Jan. 18 against Loyola, and Jan. 24 against Saint Joseph’s.

UD plays six games in February: three home games, and three road games. They host Davidson on Feb. 4, VCU on Feb. 7, and Duquesne on Feb. 15. Their road games will be on Feb. 12 at Fordham, Feb. 21 at Loyola, and Feb. 26 at Rhode Island.

The Flyers have three games in March. They host Richmond on March 1, Saint Louis on March 4, and play at VCU on March 7.

The Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship will be March 12-16 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

UD will play two exhibition games. They will play on Oct. 20 against Xavier in a charity exhibition game and host Ashland on Oct. 26.

Their first two games of the regular season will be Nov. 4 against St. Francis and Nov. 9 against Northwestern.

Dayton will also play in the 2024 Maui Invitational and have non-conference games against Cincinnati, Marquette, and UNLV.

The Flyers’ game times will be announced at a later date.

Dayton returns three starters from last year’s team that went 25-8 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

All Dayton Flyer games will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

