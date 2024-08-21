‘One of the strongest fields;’ Dayton to conclude 1st day of 2024 Maui Invitational

DAYTON — The University of Dayton knows who their first opponent will be in this year’s Maui Invitational.

UD will play North Carolina to conclude first-round play on November 25.

The winner will play the winner of the Auburn/Iowa State.

The other side of the bracket includes back-to-back national champion UConn playing Memphis and Colorado battling Michigan State.

“This year’s Maui Invitational is one of the strongest fields in tournament history,” said Dave Odom, former head coach and Tournament Chairman. “The field is packed with teams looking to make a run in the NCAA Tournament along with UConn who is making their fifth appearance in the Maui Invitational and looking to defend their back-to-back national championships.”

This will be the Flyers’ fifth appearance in the Maui Invitational. They finished in third place twice, in 2000 and 2013. Dayton won in 2003 and finished in second place back in 2019.

Dayton and North Carolina have met three previous times.

Their last meeting was the 2010 NIT Championship game. UD won, 79-68, at Madison Square Garden.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

