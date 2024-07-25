Dayton men’s basketball ranked No. 20 in home attendance

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team was ranked No. 20 in home attendance last season.

The Flyer Faithful’s attendance for games averaged 13,407 fans a game for the entire season for the third straight year, according to numbers found on the NCAA website.

UD’s top four attendance averages have come in the last four seasons attendance figures were kept. This includes 13,407 in 2023-24, 2022-23, and 2021-22, and 13,364 in 2019-20.

National attendance was not kept during the Covid season of 2020-21.

Of schools in the top 25 in attendance, only Kansas, Purdue, Michigan, and UConn also sold out every game. Purdue and UConn played each other for the National Championship.

Since UD Arena opened, over 10 million fans have attended a game, a UD spokesperson said.

The 11 millionth fan to attend a UD men’s basketball game will enter the Arena during the 2024-25 season opener.

UD Cheerleaders before Dayton, VCU on March 8, 2024 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (ric/Rick Roshto)

