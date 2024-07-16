Dayton men’s basketball to play UC Bearcats for 2nd straight year

CINCINNATI — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will play the University of Cincinnati for the second straight season in downtown Cincinnati.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton Flyers play strong 2nd half as they beat Cincinnati

UD and UC will play on Friday, December 20, at Heritage Bank Center.

The contest was announced Monday by bdG Sports, according to a UD spokesperson.

The Flyers beat the Bearcats last season, 82-68, on Dec. 16, 2023. It marked the first meeting between the schools since 2010.

Dayton will return three starters from last year’s team that went 25-8 and earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round.

The tip time will be announced at a later date.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday at 10 a.m. at HeritageBankCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, or through the Ticketmaster app.

Dayton vs Cincinnati (2023) Flyer fans cheering Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto /Rick Roshto)

©2024 Cox Media Group