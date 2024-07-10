Dayton men’s basketball to host Marquette in December to start home-&-home series

DAYTON — The University of Dayton and Marquette University will play a two-game series in men’s basketball, the universities announced Wednesday.

The Flyers and Golden Eagles will play the first game of a two-game contract on Saturday, Dec. 14, at UD Arena.

The teams will play at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee during the 2025-26 season.

Dayton and Marquette first played each other in the 1966-67 season. Marquette leads the series 21-14. Dayton won the last meeting, 89-75, on Nov. 29, 2008, in the championship of the Chicago Invitational Challenge. That game was played at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

UD also won the last game played at the Arena, 92-85 (in overtime), on Jan. 4, 2003.

The Flyers return three starters from its 25-8 team that advanced to the second round of the 2024 NCAA tournament.

