Reds to have 2 prospects, 1 current Dayton Dragon, at 2024 All Star Futures Game

DAYTON — Two Cincinnati Reds prospects will be at this year’s All Star Futures Game.

Current Dayton Dragons’ infielder Cam Collier and former Dragon Rhett Lowder have been selected to be on this year’s team.

The Dragons announced on social media Tuesday.

Collier is listed as the Reds’ third-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Lowder, a pitcher, is currently the Reds’ top prospect.

He started the season with the Dragons but was promoted to the Reds’ AA affiliate in Chattanooga.

The 2024 All-Star Futures Game will be Saturday at 4:10 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

