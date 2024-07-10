LIVE UPDATES: Flood Advisories in effect for part of area; strong winds possible today

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flood Advisory has been issued for Butler County until 4:15 a.m.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Darke and Preble counties until 3:45 a.m.

We could see high wind gusts Wednesday after the remnants of Beryl brought heavy rain on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Bryan Marando continues to TRACK this system and has a LIVE update on the TIMING of these high winds this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

Futurecast Wind gusts for Wednesday Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

The heavy rain has moved out but the winds will pick up Wednesday.

We could see wind gusts between 35-40 mph, according to Marando.

With the saturated ground, these winds could still knock down some trees and power lines.

Today's forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

We would see some light showers as the remnants of Beryl moves to the east, Marando said.

It will be cloudy and cool as temperatures drop into the low 70s and upper 60s.

News Center 7 will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group