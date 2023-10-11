Trending

High school football player dies after medical emergency during practice

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
“He was not engaged in any football drills, or tackling,” the school's superintendent said.

Player dies: Elijah-Jay Mariano lost consciousness during Tuesday's practice. (33ft/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WINDSOR, Conn. — A high school football player died after experiencing a medical emergency at a practice on Tuesday, school officials said.

>> Read more trending news

Elijah-Jay Mariano, 15, a student at Windsor High School, lost consciousness during a practice at the school, Windsor Superintendent Terrell Hill told WFSB-TV.

“He was not engaged in any football drills, or tackling,” Hill wrote in a letter to parents, according to the television station.

Windsor police and emergency medical technicians performed CPR and Mariano was hospitalized, WVIT-TV reported.

The boy later died at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, according to the television station.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of a student from our Windsor High School community, who was also a member of our football team,” the school wrote in a statement, according to WTNH-TV reported. “We kindly request privacy and respect for the grieving family during this heartbreaking time. Our Superintendent will provide an official statement later this week.”

“As a community, we want to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers, and support them moving forward, however we can,” Hill wrote in his letter, WVIT reported.

Latest trending news:

Most Read