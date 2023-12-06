High school baseball player hit in head with bat declared brain dead

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — An 18-year-old high school student has been declared brain dead, WSB reported.

Jeremy Medina had been hospitalized in critical condition since Nov. 20.

Gainesville High School Principal Jamie Green said that Medina had leaned into the net at the school’s batting cages and was hit in the head as another player followed through on his swing.

“There is no horseplay, no misconduct and no intent, Greend told WSB.

Medina’s doctors held a news conference on Wednesday announcing the grim news that he was declared brain-dead and his organs will be donated.

Median’s parents said he had plans to play baseball in college and had a scholarship to do so. He eventually wanted to play professionally.

The high school’s administration said it will be looking at the safety operations of the campus’ baseball facility to determine if changes are needed, WSB reported.