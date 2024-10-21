Trending

Man trapped in well rescued after neighbors hear him yelling for help

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Well rescue

Well rescue The Baltimore County Fire Department rescued a man who had been stuck in a forgotten well for almost 24 hours. (Baltimore County Fire Department/X.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CANTONSVILLE, Md. — A man in Maryland was rescued after he fell into a well and luckily his neighbors heard him yelling.

Read more trending news

The well was about 30 feet deep and the man, who was not identified had been stuck in it since about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. He was beneath the surface at his Catonsville property for almost 24 hours, when another man heard his calls for help.

“I was going to get my dogs in from the backyard, and I heard some dude calling for help, so I didn’t know what to do. I went downstairs, grabbed my dad and we went in the backyard to see if we could hear anything, Wesley Straffin told WBAL.

“We started to call out ‘Hello, Hello’ because we couldn’t tell where it was coming from,” Wesley’s father Matt Straffin told the news station. “Then we heard him reply with, ‘Help, help.’ It turned out it was our neighbor right behind us who had fallen into a well.”

They gave the man water and called 911.

The man who was stuck said he didn’t know the property had a well. It did have cinderblocks lining it, the Baltimore Sun reported. The land had been a farm Matt Straffin told the newspaper and may have been left over from that time.

Matt Straffin said, “It looked like the ground just gave way. It was about a 2.5-foot-wide hole.”

The man had some non-life-threatening injuries, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said on X.com, and was treated at an area hospital for back and shoulder pain.


Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0

WHIO Radio Contests

Most Read