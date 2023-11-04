Woman indicted for murder of baby; police say she waited 9 hours to call 911

CINCINNATI — A woman was charged in the death of her 4-month-old baby and was believed to have waited nearly nine hours before calling 911.

23-year-old Ja’Nasia Green was indicted Friday on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of endangering children, our news partners at WCPO reported.

If convicted, she could spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Police said officers were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Jones Street around noon Wednesday on reports of an unresponsive infant.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Green reportedly called 911 on Oct. 25 at around 11:58 a.m., telling dispatchers her son was unconscious and not breathing.

When paramedics arrived, they tried to resuscitate the child, but found him cool to the touch and “in full rigor mortis”, prosecutors said.

It is believed that the boy died nearly nine hours before Green called 911.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled Hassani George’s death a homicide, determining he suffered extensive injuries.

WCPO reported that the coroner determined he had fractured ribs, blunt trauma, contusions to his abdominal wall, hemorrhages to both eyes, scares on his neck, and a laceration of the liver which court officials said previously was nearly severed in half.

When she was arrested, Green reportedly admitted to patting her son’s back with a closed fist to assist with his digestive issues before blacking out.

Police believe she eventually punched the child to death during this blackout.

