‘Nothing absurd or crazy at all;’ Students react to ‘overly provocative’ email at local university

MIAMI UNIVERSITY — A staff member at Miami University sent an email that the University called ‘overly provocative.’

The community manager, who oversees resident advisors and students, was promoting a safe sex program.

“You’re missing this spooky sex that’s happening in the Emerson Hall basement right now,” The email said.

The email invited residents to enjoy free pizza, contraceptives, and the chance to win sex toys.

Some students did not think this was a problem, despite the wording.

“It was basically just sexual education bingo, nothing absurd or crazy at all and a lot of people misread that email and thought something more absurd was going on,” Maelyn Greist, a Freshman at Miami University said.

Leaders are working to make sure staff members create more professional and clear emails in the future, according to a University spokesperson.





