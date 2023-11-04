1 dead, 5 others, including juveniles, injured after shooting in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and five others, including juveniles, are injured after a shooting in Cincinnati Friday night.

The shooting is suspected to have happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Wade and Jones Streets, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge told our news partners at WCPO.

Police did not confirm the age of the man who died, or provide his identity.

The five victims’ injuries are varying levels of severity, Theetge said.

She did not say how many of them are juveniles.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital did confirm to WCPO that they received patients with gunshot wounds, but would also not provide a number.

Theetge did not release any suspect information and said the homicide unit is still investigating.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.





