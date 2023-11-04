UPDATE: Deputy, another injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 9 p.m.:
A deputy and another person were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Friday night.
Around 7:40 p.m. a deputy was involved in a crash on Ridge Avenue and Riverside Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene to help investigate the crash.
A deputy was traveling southbound on Riverside Drive attempting to make a left-hand turn when he was hit by a Dodge, Jason Winter with OSP said.
The impact caused the deputy’s car to spin and hit a Mazda that was stopped at the intersection, Winter said.
A passenger in the Dodge and the deputy were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by OSP.
