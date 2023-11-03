‘A weird situation;’ Man found bleeding in street after argument sparks shooting

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Someone passing by found a man who had been shot and left for dead in the middle of the road Friday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting after 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Union Road and Derby Road.

Investigators were on Derby Road from 10 a.m. to nearly 3 p.m.

“By the intersection of Union and Derby and there is a guy lying in the middle of the road,” a 911 caller said.

A driver was passing the scene in Jefferson Township when they called 911.

“…Someone shot him I see blood on him, but I never got out of my vehicle,” the caller said.

Investigators found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

“I was just driving by, and this guy waved me down. It’s a weird situation,” a 911 caller said.

When the Sheriff’s deputies arrived, both the suspect and victim were still on scene.

Deputies believe this started as an argument and at some point, a 58-year-old man shot the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know if there is a connection between the two men.

911 dispatchers asked one caller to ask who shot him. The victim said he didn’t know.

“That’s fine we should be out there in a matter of a minute or so,” dispatch told the caller.

The suspect is currently in jail, but no official charges have been filed.

The victim is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

News Center 7 is working to learn who the suspect is and what exactly caused this shooting.

