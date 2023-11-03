Man shot during argument over theft in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — One person is in critical condition after being shot in Jefferson Township, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Sergeant Walter Steele.

The shooting occurred at 10:07 a.m., near the intersection of S. Union Road and Derby Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 52-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, Steele said.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that an argument began over theft and a 58-year-old male shot the victim, Steele said.

The suspect was located on scene and interviewed by detectives.

The suspect was later booked into the Montgomery County jail and official charges will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in the upcoming days, Steele said.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identity of the suspect and what exactly the argument was about.

