At least 1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 3:01 a.m., Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of North Gettysburg Ave and West Third Street on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Injuries were reported, however, there were no other preliminary details regarding the severity of those injuries.

At least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by medical transport, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

