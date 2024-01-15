Woman dead, firefighter injured after early morning house fire near Cincinnati

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Hamilton County — A woman is dead, and an Ohio firefighter is in the hospital after an early morning fire in Hamilton County.

According to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV, at approximately 6:50 a.m. Monday, firefighters were dispatched to a house on the 9800 block of Winton Road near McKelvey Rd.

When crews arrived, they found a two-story home fully engulfed in flames.

When the fire broke out, a man and woman were inside, WCPO-9 reported.

The man escaped and firefighters tried to locate the missing woman, according to Fire Chief Rick Browe.

At 11 a.m., crews found the body of an adult female on the second floor, WCPO-9 reported.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

The man who escaped the house was not injured.

Crews were using water to extinguish the fire, but due to the frigid condition, ice quickly formed, WCPO-9 reported.

Salt was brought in to help with these icy conditions.

One firefighter slipped on ice during the response and injured their back, Browe told WCPO-9.

The firefighter was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Crews tore down the house Monday afternoon because its structure was too unstable, WCPO-9 reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

