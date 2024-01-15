Injuries reported after crash in Darke County

GREENVILLE TOWNSHIP — Injuries were reported after a crash in Darke County on Monday.

Around 5 p.m. Darke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 127 and Childrens Home Bradford Road for reports of an accident, according to dispatchers.

Medics have been called to the scene according to initial reports.

DIspatchers could not confirm how many people were hurt or how serious injuries are.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

