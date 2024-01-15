Ohio homicide suspect shot, killed by police after chase

TOLEDO — Police shot and killed a suspect they said was responsible for a homicide early Sunday morning.

Early Sunday, Albert Alderman called 911 and said that his live-in girlfriend Kelsie Barnier, 29, was unresponsive, according to CBS affiliate WTOL.

When detectives investigated the West Toledo home they found Barnier dead.

An autopsy revealed that Barnier had been strangled to death, according to WTOL.

Detectives then made contact with Alderman again who agreed to meet with them, then changed his mind.

>> 2 arrested after double-shooting in Butler County

Just before 3 p.m., officers from the Toledo police SWAT Team saw Alderman leaving his home in his car.

Alderman led police on a chase and pointed a gun at the officers from the driver’s side window, according to police.

One of the officers then fired a rifle into the back window of Alderman’s car.

Police said Alderman then got out of his vehicle and once again pointed a gun at officers.

>> How you can stay safe, warm during these cold temperatures

Four officers then fired at Alderman, according to the news release, causing him to fall to the ground where he began to get up and point his gun at police.

Police said officers continued to fire before they were finally able to reach Alderman and kick away his gun.

Alderman was pronounced dead at the scene by Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

Police said two officers suffered hearing loss.

Police said all officers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, which is standard practice when an officer files their weapon.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group