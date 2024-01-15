How you can stay safe, warm during these cold temperatures

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is dealing with very cold temperatures Monday morning.

>>Wind Chill Advisory continues, very cold today; Chance for snow late this week

Most of the area is under a Wind Chill Advisory through noon today.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says much of the Miami Valley is waking up to temperatures in the single digits. Some parts of the northern areas are dealing with temperatures below zero.

Bellefontaine and Greeneville both saw -2 degrees around 5:20 a.m.

Ritz continues to track these very cold temperatures this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>Humane Society shares tips about animal, pet safety during cold weather

It was so cold this morning that News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson reported from inside Storm Tracker 7 this morning. She is reporting on ways you can stay safe and warm now on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

She said that frostbite and hypothermia are possible with these temperatures and it’s important to protect yourself outdoors, according to the National Weather Service.

These are ways you can protect yourself:

Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, and warm clothes.

Wear mittens that are tight around your wrist.

Wear a hat.

Try and stay out of the wind.

Wear a mouth covering to protect your lungs from the cold.

>>Cold temperatures impacting food bank distributions this week

Robertson said that people will be looking to keep their homes warm due to the cold temperatures.

News Center 7 spoke with Amanda Kinsella, Marketing Director with Logan Services, over the weekend. She said you should leave your heater on all day because it saves you money.

They recommend that people change their furnace filter every month to ensure hot air is blowing.

Kinsella also talked about what happens if you don’t change the filters.

“(It will) hinder your furnace’s performance and it can even shut your furnace down,” she said. “If you do end up with a furnace problem the number one thing to check is your furnace filter.”

Logan Services will be open today to take calls and assist anyone.

>>STAY INFORMED: Latest church and business closures and delays

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will continue to monitor these cold temperatures and if a possible warm-up is on the horizon. We will have the latest information this afternoon on News Center 7 at Noon.

©2024 Cox Media Group