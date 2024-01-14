Cold temperatures impacting food bank distributions this week

DAYTON — A local food bank’s services are being impacted this week due to dangerously cold temperatures in the Miami Valley.

The Foodbank has canceled all Tuesday Mobile Farmer’s Markets and its Wednesday Drive-Thru Food Distribution, the nonprofit said in a release.

>> Wind Chill Advisory continues; Light flurries possible and dangerously cold temps

Those needing immediate food assistance can call the Foodbank hotline at 937-238-5132.

You can visit the nonprofit’s website here.









©2024 Cox Media Group