Wind Chill Advisory continues; Light flurries possible and dangerously cold temps

By WHIO Staff and Nicholas Dunn

Cold temps, icy weather, light snow

Wind Chill Alerts Wind Chill Alerts (WHIO)

Wind Chill Advisory: Valid from 11 p.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Sunday for Wayne and Union counties in Indiana, and Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, Darke, Shelby, Montgomery, Clark, Greene, Miami, and Preble counties in Ohio

Wind Chill Advisory: Valid from 1 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Sunday for Butler, Warren, and Clinton counties.

Wind Chill Advisory: Valid from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday for Randolph County in Indiana

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Light show showers tonight
  • Dangerous Cold Temperatures setting in
  • 10+ days continuously below freezing potentially

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY (COLD): Mostly cloudy. Dangerously cold. Lows in the single digits Sunday morning with wind chills -5 to -20. Only climbed to the low teens Sunday afternoon with wind chills not improving very much into the afternoon.

Freeze Streak Freeze Streak (WHIO)

MONDAY (COLD): Dangerously cold Monday. Lows in the single digits with subzero wind chills once again. Afternoon highs in the teens. Mostly cloudy skies

TUESDAY (COLD): Dangerously cold again. Colder than Monday with lows ranging from zero to 5 degrees. Afternoon highs in the mid teens. Subzero wind chills likely again. >Light snow showers remain a possibility, but confidence is low on coverage and snowfall amounts.

7 Day Forecast 7 Day Forecast (WHIO)

WEDNESDAY (COLD): A third morning of low temperatures at or below 10 degrees. Afternoon highs climb back into the middle 20s. Dry with partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY (COLD): Mostly cloudy skies. Cold, but not quite as bad. Lows in the upper teens and highs in the mid-20s.

FRIDAY: Cold with a chance for snow. Highs in the lower 20s.

