Wind Chill Advisory continues, very cold today; Chance for snow late this week

Wind Chill Advisory for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory until noon today for much of the area. This includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties in Ohio. It is also in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Wind chill advisories, dangerous cold

Potential for snow late Monday

Better snow chances late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

What does 'Wind Chill Advisory' mean? Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

MONDAY: Dangerous wind chills near 15 below zero early.

Projected wind chills for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see partly cloudy with highs in the mid-teens. Some light snow showers are possible at night.

What is wind child? Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Light snow showers are possible early. Partly sunny with highs in the low teens. Subzero wind chills are likely again.

WEDNESDAY: A third morning of low temperatures at or below 10 degrees. Milder as afternoon highs climb back into the middle 20s. Dry with generally sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and much milder but still below freezing with lows approaching 30. A chance of snow later at night.

FRIDAY: Cold with a chance for snow. Highs dropping again into the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Morning temps may be below zero. Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper teens.

SUNDAY: Morning temps may be below zero. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 20s.

