2 arrested after double-shooting in Butler County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Butler County — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend double-shooting in Butler County.

James Contreras Garcia, 19, and Adonnys Contreras Garcia, 20, both of Hamilton, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, according to a spokesperson from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

James Contreras Garcia James Contreras Garcia, 19 (Middletown City Jail)

Adonnys was also charged with felonious assault.

Adonnys Contreras Garcia Adonnys Contreras Garcia, 20 (Middletown City Jail)

On Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of Eck Road, in Madison Township on shots fired, the spokesperson said.

When deputies arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital.

After further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office found that the shooting stemmed from an altercation involving James and Adonnys, the spokesperson said.

“This was a controlled incident and there are no concerns about threats to the community,” the spokesperson said.

Both James and Adonnys are in custody at the Middletown City Jail.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of those injured.

