2 hospitalized following shooting in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after two people were shot and taken to the hospital in Butler County Sunday night.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 4800 block of Eck Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds and transported them to the hospital.

A photo for our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati was at the scene and saw at least 11 evidence markers and crime scene tape blocking off the driveway of the home.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

