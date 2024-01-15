Flames seen from bedroom window as firefighters battle local house fire

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

>>Woman hospitalized, arrested in connection to Dayton house fire

Dayton firefighters and medics were dispatched around 12:18 a.m. to the 100 block of Parkwood Drive on initial reports of a house fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that firefighters were seeing flames coming out of a bedroom window when they arrived at the scene.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been requested to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group