Woman hospitalized, arrested in connection to Dayton house fire

DAYTON — A woman was arrested in connection to a house fire Saturday night, according to Dayton Fire Department Captain Brad French.

At 8:39 p.m., Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of N Euclid Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the second floor and made entry, French said.

Firefighters found one adult female on the first floor and brought her outside.

She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, French said.

Crews were able to control the fire quickly and called for the DFD Fire Investigations unit.

Fire investigators found the cause of the fire to be arson.

The female who was hospitalized was later arrested in connection to the incident, French said.

No one else was injured in this fire.

Dayton fire crews were on scene for approximately two hours, French said.

News Center 7 is working to learn who this woman is.

