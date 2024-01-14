Firefighters extinguish house fire in local neighborhood

DAYTON — Dayton fire crews extinguished a house fire Saturday night, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

At 8:39 p.m., Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of N Euclid Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Dayton police officers were dispatched to the scene as firefighters were working to put out the fire. We are working to learn why they were called.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this fire.

