‘Peace and unity;’ Hundreds gather in Dayton for annual MLK Day march

DAYTON — The cold did not stop hundreds of people from marching through the streets of Dayton in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The march started at 9:30 a.m., on West Third St. near the Drew Health Center and ended at Sinclair Community College.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson attended the parade and spoke with people who explained what the day means for them.

“MLK Day is basically just a way again for remembrance and the history and appreciate the generations before us who fought for us,” Solvita Minority Blood Inclusion Committee spokesperson Alayna Maxxon said.

Maxxon came dressed in layers to keep herself warm, while she worked to spread awareness of sickle cell disease.

“But even more than that, we just want to show our presence in the community, that we’re here for each other,” she said.

The same goes for the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton’s Executive Director Adriane Miller. She said there’s something special about being in a march with people who have similar beliefs.

“It’s a really important day to bring people together to remember his message about peace and unity. And every year we bring our students together and participate in it,” Miller said.

She said her students made sure to bundle up before heading out and spreading love in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“It’s important to be here, it’s important to be connected with other people,” Miller said.

Thomas Jones didn’t let the weather stop him either. He showed up to the march with his pet dove named Martin.

“The bird symbolizes peace for us,” Jones said.

He said being a part of a civil rights march was a first for both of them.

“Today I want to fly him at the bridge of peace, and he should make it back home before I do. I’m doing this in honor of our rights to be free, to do the things that everyone else are able to do, so this is for the community,” Jones said.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to a handful of people, all of whom said they wanted to attend to spread peace and carry on Dr. King’s message.

