Water supply issues close National Museum of U.S. Air Force

WPAFB — The National Museum of the United States Air Force closed its doors Monday due to water supply issues.

>> ‘Made me very nervous;’ Woman inside Miami Valley Hospital details water break

A spokesperson from the museum told News Center 7 that their water supply is not working.

They are working to figure out what caused this problem.

The spokesperson said the museum will be closed “indefiently,” until they can figure out what happened and fix the water supply.

About 1,000 people had to leave the museum when the issue appeared, the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the museum to learn more.

Check the museum’s website for the latest updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group