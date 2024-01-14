‘Made me very nervous;’ Woman inside Miami Valley Hospital details water main break

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Hospital experienced a water main break on Sunday.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: ‘Significant damage’ reported at Miami Valley Hospital after water break

The break originated from the handler on the roof, a spokesperson for Premier Health said.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to a woman who was inside the hospital when the water main break happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

The woman told News Center 7 that the hospital was put on lockdown and she wasn’t sure what to think.

“It made me very nervous, that something else was going on,” she said.

©2024 Cox Media Group