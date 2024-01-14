‘Significant damage’ reported at Miami Valley Hospital after water break

DAYTON — “Significant damage” has been reported after a water break at Miami Valley Hospital.

According to a spokesperson for Premier Health, the hospital experienced a water break that originated from the handler on the roof.

“This has caused significant damage, however, hospital leadership has developed a temporary emergency plan to ensure healthcare delivery is maintained,” the spokesperson said.

