Juvenile in custody after multi-county pursuit Saturday

MIAMI COUNTY — A juvenile is in custody after leading state troopers on a multi-county pursuit, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On Saturday at approximately 7:40 p.m., a state trooper from the Dayton Post tried to stop a Ford F-150 that they clocked at 102 mph on I-70 in Englewood.

The suspect, who is a juvenile, initially stopped but then fled and a pursuit began, the spokesperson said.

Troopers lost sight of the truck in West Milton, Miami County, and the pursuit was terminated.

Not long after, an officer from the West Milton Police Department located the truck and attempted to stop the driver, the spokesperson said.

The suspect fled again but crashed into trees in the 6900 block of S. Jay Street.

The juvenile was taken into custody and the trooper determined they were impaired.

They were taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared before they were incarcerated at the Juvenile Detention Center.

